The Greenville Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of a missing local girl.
The department reported this morning that Evelin Perez-Maroquin, 15, a Hispanic female, 15 years old, is possibly in the North Dallas/ Richardson area with a Braicer Sandoval-Flores. They are possibly driving a red Nissan Altima.
Perez-Maroquin is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 110 pounds with brown hair, and brown eyes.
No photo of was immediately released and no additional information was available.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Perez-Maroquin is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at 903-457-2900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.