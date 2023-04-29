Friday morning, the City of Greenville held the annual observance of Arbor Day.
The program also served as Greenville’s 28th annual recognition as an official Tree City USA and was celebrated with songs and stories about the importance of trees and forests.
Mike Sills with the Texas A&M Forest Service spoke to the audience in the Paul Mathews Auditorium at Greenville High School about the agency’s “Tree Campus USA” for students in grades K-12.
Keep Greenville Beautiful and the staff of the City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department hosted the program, with Bonnie Jean Stewart serving as Master of Ceremonies and Shelly Corrales, as “Treesa” reading The Giving Tree. Keep Greenville Beautiful Executive Director Jennifer Pittsinger presented the official Arbor Day proclamation from Greenville Mayor Jerry Ransom.
Volunteers from the Greenville High School Navy Jr. ROTC and the Greenville Kiwanis Key Club prepared an estimated 3,000 seedlings which were presented to students at all of the local elementary schools.
The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the National Arbor Day Foundation in cooperation with the National Association of State Foresters, the USDA Forest Service, The National League of Cities and the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
To be named, a community must meet four standards: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, a comprehensive community forestry program and an annual Arbor Day observance.
In Greenville, the Parks and Recreation Board also serves as the city’s tree board.
Friday’s event also featured the awarding of blue ribbons to the winners of the Arbor Day poster contest at each of the local elementary schools, and Arbor Day-themed entertainment from students at Bowie, Carver and Travis Elementary Schools and the Pioneeer Technology & Arts Academy.
Representatives with the Parks and Recreation Department and Keep Greenville Beautiful visited all of the elementary schools during the day Friday, presenting programs on Arbor Day.
