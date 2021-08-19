A Greenville Police Department officer has been arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Christopher M. McCaslin, 47, of Greenville was reportedly taken into custody early Wednesday morning by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
He was booked into the Hunt County Detention Center and later released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.
McCaslin has served with the Greenville Police Department since 1998 and has filled several positions including as Crime Prevention Officer.
McCaslin received the 2012 “Outstanding Crime Prevention Specialist-Small Agency” and “Outstanding Crime Prevention Specialist-Overall” awards presented by the Texas Crime Prevention Association (TCPA).
Additional details were not immediately available.
