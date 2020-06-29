The Greenville Police Department had a busy weekend, making multiple drug-related arrests, along with dealing with a variety of other incidents.
The department filed 16 charges for possession of a controlled substance, eight for possession of marijuana and two for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers were dispatched to 290 calls between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, took 11 people into custody and filed 18 reports.
* William Charles Bryant of Greenville was taken into custody on one count each of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram-cocaine and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
* Alexander Steven Colares Coelho of Greenville was taken into custody on two counts of possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, and one count of possession of a controlled substance penalty group three.
* Jose Rito Gonzales of Greenvile was taken into custody on one count each of assault on a police officer, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, resisting arrest and failure to identify.
* Kendrick Dion Johnson of Greenville was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
* Stanley Carnell Kendrick of Greenville was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
* Abigail Lozano of Greenville was taken into custody on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in a Drug Free Zone and for an outstanding warrant.
* Sergio Dominc Mandujano of Greenville was taken into custody on one count each of possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, possession of a controlled substance penalty group three, and possession of a controlled substance penalty group four, along with one count of failure to identify and an outstanding warrant.
* Adolfo Angel Garza-Palacios of Greenville was taken into custody on one count each of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group two, in a Drug Free Zone and possession of marijuana less than two ounces in a Drug Free Zone.
* Glenn Deandre Perkins of Greenville was taken into custody on one count each of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group two, synthetic and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in a Drug Free Zone.
* Ned Lester Stewart III of Greenville was taken into custody on one count each of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group two, in a Drug Free Zone, possession of marijuana less than two ounces in a Drug Free Zone, and possession/delivery of drug paraphernalia.
* Erin Eugene Zapata of Greenville was taken into custody on one count each of possession of marijuana less than two ounces, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, possession of a controlled substance penalty group two and possession of a controlled substance penalty group three.
