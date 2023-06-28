The City of Greenville released the following statement this afternoon, concerning a woman's body found Tuesday:
On June 27, 2023, at approximately 3:47 p.m., the Greenville Police Department received a report of a deceased woman in the median of the 6400 block of Interstate 30. The body was located by a person who was preparing to mow the median. The woman’s body was removed from the scene for transport to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The identity of the woman has not yet been confirmed. The woman is not believed to be the victim of foul play nor is she believed to have been involved in an automobile accident. No further information is available at this time.
