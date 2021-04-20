The Greenville Police Department is reporting an incident of gunshots being fired in the north end of the city this morning:
“April 20, 2021, at approximately 11:12 a.m., Greenville Police Officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of 1919 North Joe Ramsey Boulevard. It was reported that two vehicles were involved. The vehicles were described as a charcoal gray Nissan Sentra and a silverish blue Hyundai Tiberon. Both vehicles went to the area of the 4800 block of Bourland Street and there were more reports of shots fired in this area. The vehicles left in an unknown direction of travel. There are no injuries reported at this time. If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Greenville Police Department at 903-457-2900.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.