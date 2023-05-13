As the school year is ending, the Greenville Police Department is gearing up for another summer full of programs. We will start on June 2 with the 26th Annual Officer David Dickson Memorial Fishin’ Friday.
It will be at Graham Park from 9a.m. to noon and the Greenville police officers, firefighters, and paramedics will be there supplying all the fishing poles and bait for the kids to fish with. We will also provide a hotdog lunch with chips, cookies, and a drink. There will be door prizes for the kids to win.
The Greenville Police Department will host Kids Camp at the Greenville Sixth Grade Center from June 5 through June 9. Kids Camp is for students that attend school in Greenville, Texas and are entering the sixth grade.
Students spend the entire week as part of a team led by a Greenville police officer and a Greenville ISD police officer competing against each other in sports, scavenger hunts, and poster contests.
Students will also attend classes on drug prevention and education, cyber safety, anti-bullying, gun safety, first aid, crime scene investigation, and more. They are also treated to a movie and popcorn.
The Greenville Fire Department will spray the kids to cool them off, and the Greenville Police Department has engineered a “self- constructed” water park for an afternoon of enjoyment. The registration deadline for this program is May 19, so hurry up and get your paperwork in. The registration packet can be found at https://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/1268/Kids-Camp.
The Teen Police Academy will be held by the Greenville Police Department from June 19 through June 23. This program is designed for high school students that are interested in a career in law enforcement or just want to learn more about law enforcement.
Students will learn about the history of law enforcement, criminal law, juvenile law, narcotics, DWI investigations, accident investigations, traffic laws, gang investigations, and many other topics. The students will get to hear presentations from the Department of Public Safety, our local Texas Ranger, and the Game Wardens.
They will see demonstrations from less lethal instructors, conduct mock traffic stops in the parking lot, and work a set-up crime scene. The graduates will end the week with a ropes challenge course at Texas A&M Univerrsity- Commerce to instill teamwork and self-confidence.
Registration closes on June 9 and the packet can be found at https://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/651/Teen-Police-Academy.
Greenville police will conduct two hunter certification classes from July 31 through August 1 and August 3 through August 4. The course covers the core competencies of firearm and hunting safety, hunting ethics, and wildlife conservation with all materials provided.
On the first day of class, students will arrive at the police department at 8:45 a.m. with classroom instruction given in the Community Training Room on the second floor (lunch will be provided on this day) and class will end at 4p.m. On the second day of class, students will arrive at the police department range located at 376 County Road 2146 in Greenville at 8 a.m. Range Day consists of a live fire event along with hands-on skills practicals learned from the classroom portion.
Students will need to dress appropriately for the weather and will need to wear long pants and closed footwear for the field portion. Water and breakfast will be provided by the police department.
There is no seating at the range, so a folding chair is permissible. Remember that it is hot this time of year in Texas and drink plenty of water the night before the field day portion to help prevent dehydration.
No personal firearms are permitted in the classroom and the range; the only firearms permitted are those supplied by the police department under the direction of the range officer. Students must attend both days to receive credit and certification for Hunters’ Education.
The State of Texas requires a charge of $15 that goes to the state for certification. Please bring exact change as credit cards are not accepted. The Police Department provides snacks, drinks, lunch, and a hunter education graduate shirt.
To register for the first class visit https://tpwd.elementlms.com/course/hunter-education-classroom-course-7303/ or to register for the second class visit https://tpwd.elementlms.com/course/hunter-education-classroom-course-8752/. Classes are limited to 20 students so attendance is urged once registered.
As summer comes to an end and kids get ready to go back to school, the police department and the Greenville Parks Department would like to invite all to the Ja Lu Community Park on Saturday, August 12, at 7:30 p.m.
The parks department will be hosting a movie in the park and the police department is providing dinner for all the families that attend. The splash pad will also be open.
For more information about any or all of these programs contact Officer James Hamilton at 903-453-0432 or send him an email at jhamilton@ci.greenville.tx.us or contact Lieutenant Gary Barrow at 903-453-0418 or by email at gbarrow@ci.greenville.tx.us.
All the events and programs are free because of the support of the City of Greenville and community sponsors that help with the costs. Registration is only required for Kids Camp, Teen Police Academy, and the Hunter Education Class. Fishin’ Friday and Movie Night are open to the public and everyone is invited.
