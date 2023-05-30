The Graham Park “lake” has been the scene of a big fishing tournament at the start of each summer for more than a quarter-century.
The tradition continues this year as the Greenville Police Department is hosting the Officer David Dickson Memorial Fishin’ Friday from 9 a.m. to noon this Friday.
It is the 26th anniversary of the program, which was started by retired Greenville Police Officer Phillip Kilgore and then renamed after Dickson when he passed unexpectedly.
Hundreds of children typically turn out for the free event, during which the Police Department provides the fishing gear, worms, and a hot dog lunch. The City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department will be stocking the pond with fish in preparation for the big day.
There will also be door prizes for the kids to win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.