Plans are already underway for the return of one of the most popular events in Greenville each summer.
After having been curtailed last year due to COVID-19, the Greenville Police Department and Greenville Citizens Police Academy Alumni have announced this year’s Summer of Safety programs will begin with the free 24th Annual Officer David Dickson Memorial Fishin’ Friday at Graham Park, 800 Walnut Street between 9 a.m. and noon June 4.
Fishin’ Friday typically draws hundreds of children from across Greenville and the surrounding area. Dickson was named as the Greenville Police Department’s Crime Prevention Officer shortly before he passed away in June 2005. Dickson was also the chief of the Commerce Emergency Corps and a member of the agency’s dive team and had been Greenville’s only Litter Abatement Officer, a position he had filled for seven years prior to his being named Crime Prevention Officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.