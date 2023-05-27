As it turns out students at multiple elementary schools didn’t get the message in time, so the Greenville Police Department is extending the deadline to allow children to enroll in this year’s Kids Camp.
The department issued a notice Thursday, noting that 5th graders from Bowie, Travis and Carver elementary schools were not given the forms to sign up for Kids Camp until Monday, May 22, which unfortunately was already past the announced May 19 deadline.
Therefore, the department is extending the deadline to Thursday, June 1.
Kids Camp, part of the Summer of Safety, is scheduled at the Greenville Sixth Grade Center from June 5-9, and is for students that attend school in Greenville and who are entering the sixth grade.
Students spend the entire week as part of a team led by a Greenville police officer and a Greenville ISD police officer competing against each other in sports, scavenger hunts, and poster contests. Students will also attend classes on drug prevention and education, cyber safety, anti-bullying, gun safety, first aid, crime scene investigation, and more.
They are also treated to a movie and popcorn. The Greenville Fire Department will spray the kids to cool them off, and the Greenville Police Department has engineered a “self- constructed” water park for an afternoon of enjoyment.
Those wanting to sign up need to have all paperwork submitted to the Greenville Police Department Records Division, 3000 Lee Street, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or they can scan the forms and email them to jhamilton@ci.greenville.tx.us or gbarrow@ci.greenville.tx.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.