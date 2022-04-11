The Greenville Police Department is already looking past the spring season and is preparing to offer multiple events during the summer months.
The department officially announced plans for the 2022 Summer Of Safety Monday afternoon:
We might be entering spring, but the Greenville Police Department is getting ready for summer!
The Greenville Police Department is gearing up for summer and are excited to continue offering programs and activities to the community where children and parents can interact with the officers.
The summer will kick off with the Officer David Dickson Memorial Fishin’ Friday on June 3 at Graham Park from 9 a.m. to noon. This year is the 25th anniversary of the program started by retired Greenville Police Officer Phillip Kilgore and then renamed after Officer David Dickson when he passed unexpectantly. The Police Department will have all the fishing gear, worms, and a hot dog lunch for everyone that attends. We hope to pack the park and plan on having a few special guests. The Parks Department will be stocking the pond with plenty of fish so come on out and spend the morning relaxing with your kids in the park.
June 6– 10 The Greenville Police Department will be holding Kids Camp at the Greenville Sixth Grade Center. Kids Camp is a weeklong program for students that attend school in Greenville, TX and are entering the 6th grade. The kids are placed on teams that are led by Greenville Police Officers and Greenville ISD Police Officers. The kids go to classes to learn about K9, gun safety, dangers of drugs, anti-bullying, internet/social media safety, and more. The teams also compete in sporting events such as dodge ball and kick ball. This program is free for the kids and includes breakfast and lunch for them. Kids also get quite a bit of swag for participating. This program is possible because of the support of The City of Greenville, Greenville ISD and many local organizations that donate materials and money to ensure that the kids have a great time at the camp. Registration is required and forms will be handed out at school and can also be found on the City of Greenville web site @ https://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/705/Youth-Programs .
On July 1 and July 8 be on the lookout for a Greenville Police Department truck roaming the neighborhoods and parks playing a familiar tune. Officers will be handing out flavored popsicles to help beat the summer heat while the kids are out enjoying their summer vacation.
July 18 – 22 The Greenville Police Department will once again be holding the Teen Police Academy. This program is set up for students that have completed the 8th grade or are in high school. This program is set up to give teenagers an inside look at the world of law enforcement where they attend classes that cover every aspect of policing. Students will get to enjoy hands-on activities and then end the week at the Texas A&M Commerce Ropes Course where they will be challenged to work as a team to accomplish tasks and then test their personal strengths as the try the wall climb, high elements challenges, telephone pole climb challenge, and zipline. This program is not just for Greenville students but any teenager in the area that can make the commitment for a week to expand their knowledge about police work and maintain a respectful manner while learning. Registration is required for this program and a criminal history check is required as well since students will be learning some basic law enforcement tactics and operations.
August 4 – 5 The Greenville Police Department will be holding a Hunter Education Class. This is a new program brought to Greenville P.D. by Detective James White. In the State of Texas, hunters born after September 2, 1971 are required to have this state certification. The Greenville Police Department offers this course to students aged 9-17 for the state required fee of $15. The first day will consist of classroom lessons on firearms, hunting and outdoor safety, hunting responsibilities and wildlife conservation, outdoor survival and first aid. The second day consist of the field portion where students take what they learned in the classroom and put it to practice. The filed portion consists of hands-on skills, tracking wounded animals, safe fence crossing, zone of fire for bird hunting, tree stand safety, and live-fire exercises provided to you by a certified instructor. Successful completion of this course will meet the requirements to get your hunter education certificate. Registration is required through the State of Texas and a link can be found on the Greenville Police Department Facebook page. Seats are limited so please make sure you can attend both days when you sign up.
Then as we get ready for the Friday night lights to fire up, with the band and flashes getting ready for the halftime show, and cheerleaders getting the fans pumped up, The Greenville Parks Department and Greenville Police Department invite you to spend the evening with us as we relax at the Splash Pad on Lou Finney and watch a movie. The end of summer gathering will be held on August 13 and we will start cooking hotdogs at 6:30 p.m. The movie will start as the sun sets in the west. So, bring the kids out to play on the splash pad in the afternoon and bring a blanket to gather as a family to watch the movie with us.
