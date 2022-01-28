Greenville Police Chief Scott Smith to retire

Scott Smith was officially sworn in as the Chief of the Greenville Police Department in March 2019. Smith has announced his retirement, effective Feb. 2.

 Brad Kellar | Herald-Banner

The City of Greenville will be searching for a new chief of police after current Chief Scott Smith announced Friday that he is stepping down. City Manager Summer Spurlock said Friday afternoon that Smith has decided to retire effective Wednesday, Feb. 2. Assistant Chief William Cole will serve as acting chief upon Smith's retirement. The Greenville City Council voted to name Smith as the chief in late March 2019. He previously had served as the assistant chief of police and held the title of Interim chief upon the departure of former Chief Daniel Busken. Smith was first employed by the City of Greenville Police Department (GPD) on May 2, 1983 as a patrol officer. He received his Intermediate police officer certification on May 23,1987, and was promoted to sergeant in 1988. Scott received his advanced peace officer certification in 1990, his master peace officer certification in 1994, and was promoted to lieutenant in 1995. In 2004, Scott was promoted to assistant chief. He has served as an instructor, field training officer, negotiator, and investigator with the GPD. Smith was unable to be reached Friday evening for comment on the departure. Spurlock’s announcement added that in closing thoughts to his officers, Smith said, "Be safe, be healthy, and continue to love others. Defend our precious Constitution and treat others as you'd want to be treated. Do not be fearful. Remember that it's the evil you are fighting and not the people." “The City of Greenville appreciates his 39 years of service and he will be greatly missed,” Spurlock said.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you