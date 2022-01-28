The City of Greenville will be searching for a new chief of police after current Chief Scott Smith announced Friday that he is stepping down. City Manager Summer Spurlock said Friday afternoon that Smith has decided to retire effective Wednesday, Feb. 2. Assistant Chief William Cole will serve as acting chief upon Smith's retirement. The Greenville City Council voted to name Smith as the chief in late March 2019. He previously had served as the assistant chief of police and held the title of Interim chief upon the departure of former Chief Daniel Busken. Smith was first employed by the City of Greenville Police Department (GPD) on May 2, 1983 as a patrol officer. He received his Intermediate police officer certification on May 23,1987, and was promoted to sergeant in 1988. Scott received his advanced peace officer certification in 1990, his master peace officer certification in 1994, and was promoted to lieutenant in 1995. In 2004, Scott was promoted to assistant chief. He has served as an instructor, field training officer, negotiator, and investigator with the GPD. Smith was unable to be reached Friday evening for comment on the departure. Spurlock’s announcement added that in closing thoughts to his officers, Smith said, "Be safe, be healthy, and continue to love others. Defend our precious Constitution and treat others as you'd want to be treated. Do not be fearful. Remember that it's the evil you are fighting and not the people." “The City of Greenville appreciates his 39 years of service and he will be greatly missed,” Spurlock said.
featured top story breaking editor's pick topical
Greenville Police Chief to retire
Tags
Trending Video
Brad Kellar
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
On Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, S. L. Fuller joined his wife, Carol Jean (Ross) Fuller and family and friends in Heaven. It seemed God needed a few more stories to tell the angels. There will be a graveside service at Corinth Cemetery in Linden, Texas at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Services are …
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff’s office reports discovery of possible human remains
- 'We'll do Christmas when she gets back': GHS student making steady recovery after accident
- Hospitals filling up again with COVID-19 patients
- Economic incentives for dairy deal come into focus
- Saving lives just another day on the job for Roberds
- Royse City High School student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school
- Commissioners award $750,000 to Hunt Regional Healthcare
- Grand jury to meet; may take up murder case
- GISD Superintendent's Column: 'Real talk about money and the importance of stewardship'
- Lane closures expected along I-30 this weekend
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.