The fun is just getting started for the summer of 2021 at the city of Greenville parks.
The Parks and Recreation Department has plans to conduct pop up events at each of the parks during the monty of July, with activities including chalk art, corn hole games, sports, scavenger hunts and much more.
The schedule for the program begins this evening at the SportsPark between 6 and 8 p.m., with the Ja-Lu park and splash pad scheduled on Thursday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Additional events are planned at Oak Creek Park on July 13, between 6 and 8 p.m.; Graham Park on July 15 between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; Warren Park July 20 between 6 and 8 p.m.; Arnold Park July 22 between 1:30 and 3 p.m.; Wright Park on July 287 between 6 and 8 p.m. and wrapping up at Middleton Park between 1:30 and 3 p.m. July 29.
All of the events are free and open to the public. Additional information about the pop ups and about all of the activities from the Parks and Recreation Department is available by calling 903-457-2994 or online at https://greenvilletx.fun/
