The Greenville Municipal Auditorium will begin reopening in the coming weeks with a phased approach to have the landmark theater completely re-opened by June.
During a presentation to the Greenville City Council on Tuesday night, the venue’s manager Kevin Banks said that the auditorium will be open at 25% capacity for a March 27 performance of the Atlantic City Boys, a tribute group to the BeeGees, The Drifters, Frankie Valli and others.
After that, Banks said the theater will open in increments of 50% and 75% in April and June with the goal to be fully opened at 100% in June. However, Banks wants to provide the options for those renting the auditorium to decide for themselves on capacity and whether the audience should wear masks.
“I want to keep that up to the individual renter,” Banks said.
Banks’ presentation was part of a broader discussion about re-opening public buildings after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the state’s mandatory mask order, which doesn’t mean that the city-owned buildings have to follow that rule.
City Councilman Brent Money asked if the city was to receive a rental in the coming days for a large event at the 1,439-seat auditorium that wanted to utilize it without restriction could that be accomplished.
City Manager Summer Spurlock pushed back on the question by saying the city needs to be responsible on how it opens up public buildings.
“You still have to consider us being responsible,” Spurlock said. “I understand what you’re saying.
“For us to still be responsible to our staff. I mean we still have to have staff to work that. We can certainly manage that if that’s what council decides to do. We would have no issue. We would figure it out.”
In the end, the council voted to approve Banks’ plan to re-open the auditorium in phases.
