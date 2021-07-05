You didn't have to go far on Saturday morning to enjoy some Fourth of July fun.
Along and near Park Street, myriad activities were hosted by the city of Greenville, local churches, and the Park Street Historical Association as Greenville returned to Fourth of July reverie after the coronavirus pandemic canceled events in 2020.
Of course, the one challenge on Saturday was the weather. Instead of hot and muggy, those who showed up for the Park Street Fourth of July Parade got drenched by a soaking rain that lasted the entirety of the parade.
The day started with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Park Street Baptist Church and finished with a spectacular fireworks display at the Sports Park, which drew thousands of spectators — many of them camped out in the Academy Sports and Lowes parking lots.
A solid downpour mired the parade, but that didn't stop the hundreds watching and participating from enjoying the event.
There was a 5-kilometer run in between those events and a picnic for those at the Life Changers Worship Center featured a huge buffet of grilled meats and fixings. At the end of the rain-soaked parade, Kavanaugh Methodist Church hosted its annual patriotic program with music and poetry readings.
The hour-long event featured the church's 100-year-old pipe organ as those in attendance joined the choir to belt out "Battle Hymn of the Republic," "God Bless America" and the anthems of America's Armed Forces. Of course, no patriotic event would be complete without the National Anthem.
