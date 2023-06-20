It is not every day when a local resident makes an appearance on a nationally televised game show, and even rarer when he wins the contest multiple times.
Jared Watson said he will never forget his tenure on “Jeopardy!” and there is even a chance he may make a return appearance.
Watson won Jeopardy! on June, 1, 2 and 3, but came up just short of claiming his fourth straight win.
As Watson explained during a recent visit to the Herald-Banner, the competition to even get on the show began well in advance.
“It was just a whole process,” Watson said, noting that he first had to take a 50 question online test on general knowledge, to see if he had what it takes.
“They will not contact you unless you pass that,” he said.
Since Watson did pass, he was invited to participate in a second test, via Zoom, “when somebody on the show is watching you take it.”
Watson also passed that test, which resulted in his participating an an official Zoom audition. where he faced two other potential contestants who were also online.
“And then you just play, like, half a round of the show,” Watson said.
The audition was designed more to determine how Watson would look on camera and how he would react under pressure.
“Once you pass that, then they call you and schedule you a date,” he said.
Watson traveled to Los Angeles for the show and while his Jeopardy! appearances were shown back-to-back-to-back, that’s not how they occurred.
“They tape five episodes a day,” he said. “There was actually a nine-day break before the first game and the last two games.”
He taped his first show on March 24, about eight weeks before it appeared locally on Dallas station KTXA-TV Channel 21.
“And I think that kind of varies,” Watson said, adding each day would start around 7:45 a.m. with processing and getting to the set.
“Then we’d wrap up around 6 p.m. that day,” he said.
Watson claimed a little more than $66,000 for his four day stay, before losing to Suresh Krishnan, a network engineer from California, who went on to win five straight games.
Watson has yet to claim his winnings, but intends to buy himself a telescope with his prize money
“I’ve always been a geek for astronomy,” Watson said, and he already has bought a new laptop computer for his wife.
“Because she has always been there for me through this and hers just died,” he said.
The couple is also planning on taking a long-anticipated island vacation.
And he may not be finished with his game show fame, as there is a chance that he may be called back to appear in a future “Jeopardy! Wild Card Champions” edition.
For now though, Watson is happy he doesn’t have to provide questions to any more answers, at least on camera.
“The whole experience was just so far beyond what I expected,” he said. “Really, I just wanted to get on the show.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.