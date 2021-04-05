A local man has been arrested on a charge of armed robbery from another county.
Johnathan Stevens Gonzalez, 21, of Greenville, was taken into custody Saturday evening by officers with the Greenville Police Department. Stevens was being held this morning in the Hunt County Detention Center on one count each of driving while license invalid and an aggravated robbery warrant from Collin County.
Bond was set at $100,000 for the aggravated robbery charge and bond was denied on the driving while license invalid charge.
It was not immediately known whether Gonzalez has a defense attorney.
Aggravated robbery is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.
