The Greenville Lions Club intends this weekend to assist in its vision of eradicating blindness in the world, by offering a chance for individuals to improve their eyesight at a reduced charge.
The Greenville Lions Club is hosting an eye glass clinic, between 8 a.m.and noon Saturday at United Presbyterian Church, 5905 Stonewall in Greenville.
The clinic will offer eye exams for $10 each for children at least five years old and $25 each for adults. All appointments will be on a first come, first serve basis. Additional information is available by calling 903-268-2994.
The goal of Lions Clubs International members to prevent avoidable blindness and to improve the quality of life for those blind or visually impaired, dates to 1925 when the organization received a special message at the national convention from Helen Keller, world-famous author and lecturer who was blind and deaf from infancy.
Keller challenged the Lions to become the “knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.”
The Lions Cub has also placed eye glass collection boxes in multiple locations across the city. The public is asked to donate any prescription eye glasses they no long need to the club’s Recycle For Sight program. The donations are sent to one of the collection centers where they are sorted and then sent out of the United States to undeveloped nations.
