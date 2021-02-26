Greenville ISD won 20 awards from the Texas School Public Relations Association (TSPRA) for excellence in school communications.
“There are so many engaging stories to tell about the students, teachers and community members who make up Greenville ISD,” Chief Communications Officer Helen Williams said. “This year in particular, as we pulled together under difficult circumstances, it means so much to us to receive this recognition on behalf of our outstanding school district and community.”
“The award that makes us the very proudest this year was given to three of our students for their collection of tributes (poems, prose and a painting) to three young children who died in the Holocaust.” Williams said. “Our heartfelt congratulations go out to Ashton Brown, Miranda Hines and Lizzi Doty, who are juniors in GHS's Early College High School program. Their work reflects their depth of understanding and empathy.”
The awards were presented during the 2021 TSPRA annual conference. Independent judges evaluated more than 1,400 submissions statewide and selected winners based on criteria set by TSPRA. School districts were judged among three separate categories: less than 10,000 students, 10,000 to 30,000 students, and more than 30,000 students. GISD earned the following awards:
- Best in State Award and Gold Star Award for the GISD App
- Best in State Award and Gold Star Award for Nothing Stops a Lion: a portrait of resilience (writing)
- Best in State Award and Gold Star Award for Rally Round Reading logo
- Best in State Award and Gold Star Award for Pre-K Roundup (Spanish language video)
- Gold Star for GISD employee birthday card
- Gold Star for A Look Inside GISD booklet
- Gold Star for Every Child Has a Name, a collection of tributes written by Greenville High School juniors Miranda Hines, Lizzi Doty and Ashton Brown
- Gold Star for “From the NFL to prison to redemption” (writing)
- Gold Star for “Give me an equation to solve, and I’m happy” (writing)
- Gold Star for “There’s only one way to tackle college-level work in high school: together” (writing)
- Gold Star for its web site (revamped in 2020)
- Gold Star for Nothing Stops a Lion (image / identity package)
- Gold Star for Nothing Stops a Lion billboard (advertising)
- Gold Star for Nothing Stops a Lion bus wrap (advertising)
- Gold Star for “We’re here for you: back to school 2020-21” (video marketing)
- Silver Star for “Celebrating the Greenville ISD Class of 2020” (print advertising)
- Silver Star for Lion Pride (e-newsletter)
- Silver Star for Rally Round Reading (Spanish-language video)
- Bronze Star for “Early College High School Focus” (photography)
- Bronze Star for “The Thrill of the First Day of School” (photography)
TSPRA is a nonprofit, professional organization dedicated to promoting public schools through effective communications. TSPRA, an award-winning chapter of the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA), was chartered in 1962 and incorporated in 1977. With more than 900 members, TSPRA is comprised primarily of public information and communications professionals who serve the public school districts and education organizations of Texas.
