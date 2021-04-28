The Greenville Independent School District has canceled plans to require all students to return to in-person learning during the current school year.
The district issued a statement Wednesday morning, indicating there had been a reversal of the Greenville ISD Board of Trustee’s decision:
“Since last night's announcement, many parents, students, employees and community members have contacted Greenville ISD to voice their strong concerns. We appreciate and respect the feedback.
Upon careful review, it has been determined that since the effective date of May 3 was part of the motion that was voted on by trustees, the vote is no longer valid. The proposed May 3 effective date does not comply with the Texas Education Agency's 14-day notice requirement.
GISD will continue to offer the current learning options to families for the remainder of the school year. All at-home learning days will continue as previously scheduled, including May 7 and the May STAAR testing days.“
