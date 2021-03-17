Greenville ISD

The Greenville Independent School District issued a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying the district will not have to use an off day on the schedule to make up for lost days during last month's winter storm:

"GISD will not have school April 2. Although it was scheduled as a bad weather make-up day on the 2020-21 calendar, the Texas Education Agency has granted a waiver. In addition, we will not be required to extend the school year to make up the closures that were forced by the February winter storm.

You can view the 2020-21 academic calendar here: https://bit.ly/3tJ96DN"

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you