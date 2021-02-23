All GISD campuses will reopen Wednesday, Feb. 24, following an extended closure caused by inclement weather and water issues.
GISD's maintenance, custodial and grounds crews have been on every campus, assessing and repairing any damages caused by burst pipes and leaks. The only significant issues were discovered at the Greenville High School stadium and indoor athletic facility. Some portable buildings at Greenville Middle School had water leaks, which have been repaired.
Every classroom has been thoroughly inspected, and the buildings are safe for staff and students to return to their usual in-person and virtual learning routines. Now that water service is back to normal, food service will resume on all campuses.
The storm and its consequences have presented serious challenges for everyone. One silver lining was seeing the many pictures parents and staff sent of children and family members playing in the snow. As we get ready to return to school tomorrow with temperatures forecasted in the 60s, here is a look back at GISD's snow days (http://bit.ly/3pGTMFa). The gallery features 100 pictures.
