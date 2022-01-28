After several requests from members of the Greenville community, Greenville ISD announced late Friday afternoon that it will soon release the forensic audit conducted in 2018 in regard to funds from the $72 million bond approved by voters in May 2014.
Along with the audit is an introduction written by Superintendent Sharon Boothe, whose column as well as the entire audit report can be seen on the GISD website at www.greenvilleisd.com/Page/3171.
In 2017, GISD hired a forensic auditor to conduct an in-depth look at finances dating back several years.
During a public forum, the auditor reported concerns with the actions and financial practices of the previous administration, including that he had found “no proof of payment” for $54 million out of the $72 million 2014 bond.
In April 2018, then-superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins presented the forensic audit report to Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker. After reviewing the documents, Walker decided to avoid any potential conflicts of interest in carrying out the criminal investigation and requested that the Texas Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation and go forward with the prosecution of any former or current employees of GISD alleged to have participated in instances of theft, fraud, or misconduct.
In her recent column “A Message from the Superintendent” Boothe said she tries to keep her focus on the future.
“At the same time, I realize it is important to learn from the past in order to put the right practices in place for the future,” she wrote. “I have studied the audit, and I believe it sheds light on past practices that continue to draw criticism today.”
The audit was performed by CPA Columbus “Sandy” Alexander III, a certified fraud examiner. Following extensive interviews and scrutiny of financial and personnel records, Alexander arrived at the following conclusion:
“The current GISD Superintendent (Dr. Demetrus Liggins) inherited a mess created by years of incompetence, neglect and mismanagement. There were examples everywhere of residual, carryover issues from the former GISD Superintendent’s administration.”
The forensic audit was then forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office. Several criminal investigations were conducted as a result, and two former GISD employees (Tevin Brookins and Ralph Sanders) were charged with theft. Brookins served time in jail, and Sanders was ordered by the court to pay restitutions.
