The Greenville Independent School District has announced that due to the City of Greenville’s announcing its boil water notice will continue until at least through Tuesday, all GISD campuses and facilities will remain closed until the water issues are resolved.
In the meantime, the district will resume with virtual learning for all students:
• Students in grades PreK-2 will be learning asynchronously. Students will log onto Seesaw to work on the assignments their teachers have posted for Monday and Tuesday.
• Students in grades 3-12 will be learning synchronously with their teachers through Google Meets.
GISD will provide grab 'n' go meals for any child up to 18 years of age, whether a GISD student or not. Meals for Monday and Tuesday will be packaged together and can be picked up from 7-10 a.m. Monday at the following four locations:
• Carver Elementary
• Crockett Elementary
• Greenville High School
• Travis/Sixth Grade Center
