The Greenville Independent School District suspended a district employee following the posting of an apparently staged photo, which was widely spread across Facebook, showing the employee with their foot on the neck of a Black student.
Greenville ISD Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said the employee of Lamar Elementary School had been suspended pending an investigation of the incident.
“That happened this morning,” Liggins said Wednesday.
The identity of the employee was not made public and Liggins did not comment when asked if there was a reason behind the photo, which was said to have been taken on the campus of Lamar Elementary School Tuesday, the same day as the verdicts were announced in the Derek Chauvin murder case. Chauvin was convicted of all counts Tuesday in connection with the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“It was a very inappropriate photo and the optics obviously are terrible,” he said, adding the student was not injured.
The Facebook post had been removed as of Wednesday morning. The Herald-Banner has attempted to reach out to the family members who had posted the photo.
Liggins said the district’s Human Resources Department is conducting the investigation and would be presenting its findings to him personally.
“And then we will go from there,” he said, noting the incident does not uphold the district’s mission of cultural diversity and values.
Liggins issued the following statement via email Tuesday evening to all parents in the district:
“Earlier today, a highly upsetting picture depicting a Black student with a foot on his neck was posted and circulated on social media. Upon learning about this, we immediately contacted the family to check on the student to ensure his well-being. We will continue to be in touch with the family to be sure the student feels comfortable and safe on campus. Our Human Resources Department immediately contacted the employee who staged the picture. We take this situation very seriously. It will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken. We have heard from many community members, and we understand their concern and anger. Greenville ISD embraces diversity and believes in the importance of treating all people with respect and dignity.”
