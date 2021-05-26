As there is a chance for showers and/or thunderstorms in the Hunt County forecast for Friday night, the Greenville Independent School District has announced multiple contingency plans are in place in the event of inclement weather during the Greenville High School graduation ceremony:
“Please remember, the ceremony will be livestreamed on GISD's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
- Plan A: Weather is clear at 8 p.m. Friday - graduation proceeds as planned. If graduation is interrupted by bad weather, pause until weather clears and complete ceremony Friday night.
- Plan B: Weather is clear at 8 p.m. Friday - graduation proceeds as planned. If graduation is interrupted by bad weather and does not clear, continue with outdoor graduation beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday or as soon as the weather is clear.
- Plan C: Graduation is rained out entirely on Friday. Move outdoor graduation to 8 a.m. Saturday or as soon as the weather is clear Saturday morning.
- Plan D: Rain prevents outdoor graduation both Friday and Saturday. The ceremony will be conducted in the GHS gym starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. Each graduate will be allowed to have four guests in attendance. Please encourage those friends and family who are not able to attend in person that the ceremony will be livestreamed on GISD's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
We will continue to watch the weather closely and will be in touch.
Come rain or shine, we could not be prouder of our Class of 2021!"
As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service forecast was calling for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday and Friday night with a high near 81 and a low around 65.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.