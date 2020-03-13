The Greenville ISD will be extending spring break until March 23, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Statement issued today from the district:
Dear GISD Family,
After careful consideration, we have decided to close GISD campuses until Monday, March 23. This temporary closure will minimize social interaction, which will, in turn, lessen potential exposure to the COVID-19 Corona virus.
The health and safety of our students, employees and families are always our top priority. We believe this action is the very best way to protect the health of the thousands of students and others who interact while school is in session.
We realize this will create a disruption for family routines and for the important services that our students and families rely on from GISD. We have put plans in place to deliver meals during the temporary closure. Below, please find an FAQ that provides information. If you do not find the answers to your questions below, please email Communications@greenvilleisd.com, and we will answer your questions individually or add them to the FAQ, which is posted on the website with constant updates.
Please continue to care for yourself, your family and those around you, and continue to practice the preventative measures recommended by public health officials.
Sincerely,
Demetrus Liggins Ph.D.
FAQ
Q: How long will GISD schools be closed?
A: Until March 23. We will be sharing frequent updates with families and staff via website, app, and email. We will also share major announcements on social media.
Q: Where and when will students be able to receive free meals?
A: We will follow the same guidelines that we use for summer feeding by providing free meals to students ages 18 and younger. We will be distributing individual meal packages for students to grab and go at all campuses and the Wesley Martin Administration Building (4004 Moulton St.) using the following schedule:
7:30-8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17-Friday, March 20 – breakfast – pick up at all campuses and the Wesley Martin Administration Building (4004 Moulton St.)
Noon – 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17-Friday, March 20 – lunch – pick up at all campuses and the Wesley Martin Administration Building (4004 Moulton St.). Lunch packages will also include sandwiches for dinner, thanks to our friends at FISH Ministries, who are contributing the sandwiches.
Will there be a limit to the number of meals per student? Will students need to provide any proof that they qualify for free meals?
A: We will follow the same guidelines that we use for summer feeding. Each GISD student will receive breakfast and lunch meal packages every day. There is no need to provide proof of qualification.
Q: How will students continue to learn if the closure is extended?
A: GISD is developing a number of ways to deliver instruction to students of all ages in the event of an extended closure.
Q: What about UIL extracurricular activities, including athletics?
A: We will continue to follow UIL directives. So far, the UIL has canceled all state events, including athletic tournaments, Robotics tournaments, and other competitions. ClickHERE to read more. In the meantime, we encourage our athletes to keep up their workout regimen, and we will hold practices on a case-by-case basis. Please consult your coach for more details.
Q: Will campuses continue to hold open houses and send students on field trips?
A: No. In the interest of minimizing social exposure, all open houses and field trips are canceled until further notice.
Q: When school resumes, who will be allowed on campus?
A: To minimize the chance of exposure, GISD campuses will be open only to students and employees going forward. Under normal circumstances, we welcome parents, volunteers and members of the public on campus. However, while the virus is classified as a pandemic, we are working to minimize the number of people in GISD buildings.
Q: Should I let someone know if I have been traveling to a high-risk area or have been in close contact with someone visiting from a high-risk area?
A: Yes. We need your help in gathering information regarding possible exposure. We are asking all employees and families who have traveled to any of the high-risk areas identified by the CDC or have had visitors from those high-risk areas to immediately inform Health Services Coordinator Noel Bares by emailing her at baresn@greenvilleisd.com. Nurse Bares will visit with the individuals and coordinate with other medical officials to determine appropriate actions.
Q: What steps is GISD taking to ensure clean campuses?
A: Our maintenance staff has disinfected all facilities and buses, and we will continue with heightened protocols when school resumes. All soap and hand sanitizer dispensers have been filled, and we are stocked up on disinfectant and hand sanitizer.
Thank you for taking the time to review this information. Greenville is a tight-knit community that pulls together in times of crisis, and this is no exception. We will get through this together. We always get some of our best ideas from you, our community members. So, if there is something we have not addressed or if you have ideas for additional things we can do to help, please email Communications@greenvilleisd.com. Please direct messages containing medical information and questions to baresn@greenvilleisd.com.
