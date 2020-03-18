The Greenville Independent School District is among the districts who will be extending the hiatus until April 6 due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
The district issued the following statement on its web site this morning:
Wednesday, March 18
Good morning, GISD family,
We have some important updates for you today:
• Extended closure: Given the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19, Greenville ISD will extend the suspension of normal district operations through Friday, April 3,in an effort support our nation’s need to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Until further notice, classes will resume Monday, April 6.
• Our health officials report that cases are continuing to spread in the state. There are currently no confirmed cases in Hunt County, however, many of our employees commute from other counties, and many of our students’ parents commute to and from other counties. Suspending operations for this length of time will allow us to determine, in coordination with local health officials, whether the virus is continuing to spread or whether it has been contained. We are coordinating with other school districts in our region and will use the closure period to make any decisions on whether there is a need to extend the closure. Looking ahead, if there is a need to continue the suspension, it would likely be for at least three weeks beyond April 6.
• Flexible instruction:Our Teaching and Learning team has been working on ways to deliver daily instruction to our students. Remote learning will begin for all GISD students Monday, March 23. You will be receiving more details this week.
• Taking care of our teachers and other staff:The School Board met last night and unanimously approved a resolution that ensures that every GISD employee will be paid during the time we are closed. Some employees may be contacted by their supervisors to work during the closure, performing tasks from designing distance learning to maintaining facilities. We're figuring out how to best serve our students and families while taking measures to protect the health of all involved.
• Meals and other basic needs for students and families:We will continue with the meal pickup program for all students (not limited to those who qualify for free and reduced lunch). Details HERE.
Health precautions: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined the need for all communities to implement a social distancing protocol. Please remember to take the following precautions to prevent the spread of the illness:
• Don’t shake hands.
• Wash your hands regularly.
• Limit movement within the community, especially avoiding crowded placed and maintaining 3 to 6 ft of distance between people (at least an arm’s length).
• If you are moving around in the community, don’t congregate in large groups.
• For those who have traveled to areas with known COVID-19 cases – both inside and outside of the country – we ask that you self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms. Students who have traveled should plan to stay home for two weeks after arriving home. Please contact your campus to let them know, and this will be considered an excused absence.
• If you suspect you have symptomsof COVID-19, call your health care provider for medical advice .
• Keep your child at home if he/she feels ill, even if you think it is just a cold.
• Do not leave the house if you are ill, except to access medical care.
• Keeping in touch: During this unprecedented situation, we want to ensure that our students will continue to learn. Every teacher has checked in on every student and their families. If you did not hear from your child’s teacher, please reply to this email with your address and the best phone number to contact you. The Wesley Martin Administration building will be open daily from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 8:00 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday during the closing.
• Stay in the loop: All of the latest information is being posted on our website and other communications channels. Please remember to check your email and the district website daily for updates. The GISD app sends out push notifications with updates. The app is powered by Blackboard and is available for both Apple and Android devices. It is available on the App Storeand Google Play..
Every day, we are learning new ways to keep in touch and to continue serving our students and families.
Thank you to the many people who have been working over the last two weeks to figure this out, communicate and brainstorm solutions. We will get through this together.
