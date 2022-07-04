Greenville and Hunt County celebrated the 246th birthday of the United States of America Monday, with multiple events including the Park Street July 4 Parade.
The event in Greenville included dozens of floats, antique cars, marching and equestrian entries and local celebrities.
Pud Kearns was the Grand Marshal for the parade, while Luanne Holloway Dickens, the Worthy Citizen of Greenville, was also featured at the start of the event.
The Hunt County Jeep Club entered a long line of vehicles, including a Jeep which was able to rise up on two wheels.
Following the parade, the crowd entered Kavanaugh United Methodist Church for the Patriotic Program.
The Bottle Rocket Bash was scheduled to wrap up the Independence Day events in Greenville Monday night at the Greenville Sports Park, promising a night full of food trucks, live music, games and the biggest fire work show in Hunt County.
Additional photos will be featured in Wednesday’s special edition of the Herald-Banner. Due to the holiday, there will be no Tuesday Herald-Banner.
