UPDATE 10:30 a.m.
Law enforcement agencies, including bomb units, are on site. High school activities are canceled today.
Update: 9:08 a.m.
Everyone is out of the building at Greenville High School. Students drove home. Buses picked up their students.
Parents were directed into the indoor practice facility by T.A. "Cotton" Ford Stadium to check students out.
Garland PD is on their way to assist with investigation.
Earlier Story
Greenville ISD parents and staff were contacted early this morning and informed that the high school was being evacuated after a “suspicious item was found on campus.”
The message also stated that the campus would be closed for the remainder of the day as “a sweep of the entire campus [is] conducted.”
Because today is an end of course exam day, the only students at the high school this morning were juniors, and the rest of the students were going to arrive at 2 p.m.
But since the campus is closed for the rest of the day, they won't be allowed back in today.
In addition to sending the message to parents and staff, Greenville ISD also posted it on social media and their website. GISD also plans to release updates on the situation later today.
