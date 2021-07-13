One Hunt County resident knows a lot about cattle and placed among the best during a competition at the recent 2021 National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference.
In fact, Tori Copeland of Greenville was the only contestant from Texas to do so.
Copeland was among Junior Shorthorn enthusiasts gathering from 28 states competing in the conference, which was held June 21 – 26 in Louisville, Kentucky. The juniors competed with their animals and had the opportunity to compete in 15 individual, team, or state contests.
Copeland placed fourth in the Cattlemen’s Written Test Senior age division, (17 -21 years).
The Cattlemen’s Written Test tested the junior’s knowledge on Shorthorn history, along with general industry. The objective of the contest is for competitors to research and learn more about the breed, the cattle industry and the beef industry. The senior division included 45 questions with all contestants allotted one hour to complete their quiz.
Executive Secretary/CEO of the American Shorthorn Association, Montie Soules, explained in an interview that, “The National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference is every bit as much about the contests and the educational aspect from that as it is the cattle show. The youth of this breed pride themselves in participating in a number of contests. This provides leadership and communication skills for those junior exhibitors that will advance them in their lifelong goals. One of the things that I am most proud of about this event is the high participation percentage that we have in our contests. Our junior board and staff have made it a point to try and provide new and updated contests that challenge the junior members with the technology available in today’s world. This prepares Shorthorn youth for their future.” More information and a complete list of activities, sponsors, contests, and winners is available at www.shorthorn.org or contact the ASA at 816-599-7777 or shelby@shorthorn.org.
