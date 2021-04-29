One of the most patriotic annual displays in Hunt County is scheduled to return to downtown Greenville next month.
Organizers of the Greenville Flags project are again asking for the public’s assistance as they prepare to install hundreds of crosses and United States flags along the Audie Murphy Overpass.
Tim and Aletha Kruse have announced they plan on setting out approximately 300 crosses at 12:30 p.m. May 9.The crosses represent every Hunt County resident killed during World War I, World II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, who were identified with assistance from the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum.
Anyone wishing to donate toward the project or who is seeking additional information can visit www.facebook.com/GreenvilleFlags or www.gofundme.com/greenville-flag-project or can mail a donation to Greenville Flags Project, PO Box 1032, Greenville TX 75403
The display is expected to be in place through the July 4 holiday.
