Personnel and equipment from the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department have been deployed to Luisiana to assist in the recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida.
Chief Jeremy Powell said the group was sent out Monday.
“We’ve got four guys going and one engine,” Powell said.
The group from the Greenville department was part of the overall effort providing support through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS).
“They have been deployed to New Orleans,” Powell said, adding the initial deployment was for scheduled to be for two weeks. “But we really don’t know for how long after that.”
Earlier this month, Greenville firefighters were deployed to Dilley, Texas, providing all-hazards protection on a border support facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.