The Christmas Parade of Lights in downtown Greenville definitely lived up to its name, with the streets shining brightly during the one-hour long event Friday night.
After last year’s event was curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there seemed to be a desire to go all out for the 2021 parade, as many of the entries were some of the largest and most elaborate ever seen, with huge crowds lining portions of Lee, Johnson, Washington and Stonewall streets to catch the Christmas spirit.
Greenville Mayor Jerry Ransom served as Grand Marshal, with the City Council riding in the Parks and Recreation entry.
While there were plenty of the usual classic and antique cars and trucks participating, there were a particularly long line of Jeeps and related vehicles lining along the parade route, as the Hunt County Jeep Club turned out in force to promote today’s Toys For Tots Hunt County “Fill The Jeep” event between noon and 4 p.m. at the Promenade Shopping Center, 6834 Wesley Street in Greenville.
City of Greenville Main Street Manager Doyle Dick announced the plaque winners from the parade:
Grand Marshal Award (1st Place Overall)
Family first Home Health
Mayor Award (2nd Place Overall)
Studio A Dance
Spirit of Christmas Awards
Greenville Parks & Recreation/City Council
Greenville FFA
At Home Texas Real Estate
Greenville Majors Airport
Farmers Insurance
Top Rail Cowboy Church
Hunt County United Way
Hunt County Clerk
Boy Scouts Circle 10
Vehicle winners included Amber Duncan/Austin Finance Company with her Mustang, Jim Biele’s Jeep and Greenstar Heating and Air Conditioning’s Jeep Rubicon.
“We wish to give a big thank you to all participants, volunteers and City employees that make this community event possible,” Dick said.
