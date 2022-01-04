As anyone who has ever seriously pursued a long shot dream can attest, the tradeoffs and sacrifices one has to make on that journey can be tough and sometimes downright heartbreaking. But, as many dream chasers will tell you, they hope it will all be worth it someday.
In exploration of that theme, Greenville filmmakers Michael Lester and Brandon Westbrook are currently in their last week of shooting a short film titled “The Actor,” which tells the story of an aging actor who’s looking back on a lifetime of choices and wondering if they were “worth it.”
“It’s a simple story that I came up with while ruminating on what it would be like to be a 70-year-old small-time actor looking back on their life and wondering did I spend my whole life just playing pretend or do I appreciate being able to do what I love,” said writer, editor and co-director Michael Lester.
“Local actor Bill Salamon, who’s actually 70 years old, plays the lead, so he’s really been able to draw from personal experience through the whole process,” Lester added.
Lester and Westbrook plan to have the short 20- to 30-minute film edited and ready to premier at the Texan Theater by March.
“Now, I have to make all the tough decisions of what to cut out, which I always hate doing, because there will be parts where someone took time out of their day to be an extra in a scene and it ends up being taken out, but that’s something I have to do sometimes,” Lester said.
In 2021, Lester and Westbrook produced and released two films, a revenge drama called “No Good Deed” and a slacker comedy titled “Seeking Priest.” However, the two have been experimenting with filmmaking since middle school.
“Even though we both watch a lot of YouTube videos where we pick up techniques with shooting, lighting, sound, editing, and things like that, we’re both pretty much self-taught and have been making videos since we were in the sixth or seventh grade,” Lester said.
“It’s been our hobby forever, but with ‘No Good Deed’ we shot the first scene as a ‘hook’ and showed it to people to build interest, and then I wrote the rest of the story around that hook,” he added.
In addition to writing, editing and co-directing both "No Good Deed" and "Seeking Priest," Lester also played the lead role in both films
“I missed out on being in theatre in high school, because while I was an outgoing person, I had a lot of stage fright,” Lester said. “I work at my acting, but I always think I can still do better, especially since I’m only directing about 30 percent of my attention to acting during production.”
Although the target release time of “The Actor” is sometime in February or March, those interested in watching some of Lester and Westbrook’s other work can do so on their YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/3zkAnQT.
