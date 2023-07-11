The Greenville City Council intends tonight to honor the late Mayor Byron Chitwood, continue reviewing city department “wish lists” in preparation for the next city budget and hear an update on future park projects across the city.
The Council work session begins at 4 p.m. and the regular agenda starts at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building, 2821 Washington Street.
During the work session, the Council is scheduled to receive presentations from the Human Resources Department, Wastewater Treatment Plant, Community Development Department and from the Administrative Services/Finance office.
The Council intends to begin the regular agenda by remembering Chitwood, who died earlier this month in a plane crash in Alaska.
Chitwood’s two sons were also seriously injured in the crash, which came as they were returning from an annual fishing trip to Alaska.
Chitwood served as mayor of Greenville from May 2000 to May 2003, after twice serving on the Greenville City Council, in 1989-90 and 1992-97.
The Council is also scheduled tonight to recognize the L3Harris Fire Department.
Parks and Recreation Director Brett Quarles is expected to present an update on the Parkland Dedication Projects.
In a memo to the Council, Quarels said the City of Greenville engaged the services of la terra studio to analyze current amenities throughout the city’s park system and to make recommendations based on available funds through the city’s Parkland Dedication fees.
