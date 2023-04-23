The Greenville City Council intends Tuesday to consider the next step in a plan to create new trails and bikeways through the city.
The city is working alongside the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside program.
The council intends to vote on formally applying for the program during the regular session agenda, starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Municipal Building, 2821 Washington Street. A work session is also scheduled starting at 4 p.m.
In a memo to the council, City Manager Summer Spurlock explained there are specific types of projects eligible for funding through the TxDOT program.
“The project we are proposing is to develop a city-wide Trails and Bikeways Master Plan to guide the development of network recommendations, design guidelines, and implementation recommendations for a system of recreational trails and on-street bikeways that will connect users to key destinations within Greenville and provide connections to adjacent communities,” she said.
Spurlock said city participated earlier this year in the pre-application process.
“On March 30, 2023 TxDOT notified the City that our project was eligible for funding and provided a detailed application, and the City is ready to move to Step 2,” she said.
Spurlock said that the total project cost would be approximately $197,800 and that it would take 12-18 months to develop the plan.
Spurlock is asking the council to consider authorizing the city to enter the application for the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Call for Projects.
