The Greenville City Council cleared the way Tuesday night for two new housing developments in the southwestern part of the city that could add more than 250 new homes, including more than 160 single-family rentals.
During its meeting on Tuesday, the City Council unanimously approved a zoning change that would allow a gated community that will be built along Farm-to-Market Road 1570 that would bring a mix of single-family homes that will be available as rentals. Dubbed the Cottages at Coyote Crossing, the project is considered multi-family but the homes are detached and range from one-bedroom houses to three-bedroom residences.
“This is a different kind of residential living for our community,” said Councilman Brent Money as he made the motion to approve the project.
The project was not without its objections, especially from those who moved to that part of Greenville to enjoy a more rural lifestyle. The other project that the City Council granted a zoning change to — this one in a 6-1 vote — would also be built within the same area on FM 1570.
Mayor David Dreiling provided supporting comments for the approval of the rental project. Dreiling said that the homes would help attract school teachers to the area, along with those in other businesses.
“A teacher is here for a year and they’re trying to decide are they going to stay here, are they going to buy a house?” the mayor said. “By having a rental facility like this it makes it very attractive because teachers can come in even if they’re called at the last minute to teach — at least they will have a place that is close.”
Dreiling also pointed out that the Texas Department of Transportation plans to convert FM 1570 to a four-lane roadway in the coming years from Interstate 30 to Texas 34.
“I think one of the benefits I see is that it’s a really upscale development,” said Councilman Jerry Ransom. “It is also estimated to bring in property and sales tax revenue worth $300,000 a year when completed.”
Councilman Al Atkins said he appreciated the uniqueness of the project.
“Our comprehensive plan will show that this area will grow and this (project) will help it develop in a positive manner,” Atkins said. “I fully support it as well.”
The project’s site is on 17 acres, while a 90-home project at Hallmark Street and FM 1570 will be situated on about 30 acres. The two projects are about 1,500 feet apart on the northern side of FM 1570.
In other City Council matters, they approved:
- A conditional-use permit for Liquor Depot, a Dallas-based chain, to purchase and open a liquor store at the site of the former Collins Street Bakery. The vote was unanimous. The chain could add as many as three liquor stores to Greenville in the coming years.
- A plan by the GEUS to seek $20 million in short-term financing to help cover the costs of buying power during the winter storms last month. In order to cover the costs, GEUS will have to suspend a promised rate reduction to customers until the loan is paid back in April of 2022.
- A 45-day moratorium to a proposed rate increase by Atmos Energy for natural gas service. Greenville is part of a broader coalition of cities that receive natural gas supply from Atmos, and all of them are agreeing to the moratorium on approving any rate increase until the utility can better answer for its performance during the winter storm. In Greenville, Dreiling was particularly incensed by the utility’s decision — which it says was forced by the Texas Railroad Commission — to cut gas supply to the city’s power plant during the storms. In turn, that forced GEUS to purchase electricity in the open market.
