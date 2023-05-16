The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is wanting to show off some of the area businesses which are helping to keep the economy booming, as well as provide employment opportunities for those who may still be searching for work in Hunt County.
At least 16 companies will be part of the Chamber’s annual Business Showcase and Job Fair, scheduled between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 31 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Highway 69 South in Greenville.
The free event is designed as an opportunity for buyers, sellers, and job seekers alike to identify local resources for their products, services, and talents. Attendees can expect to: Network with Professionals, Engage with Businesses, Partake in Raffles, Apply and Interview for Jobs On-Site & Generate Leads for their Own Businesses.
The businesses and industries who have been announced for the expo so far include L3Harris, Legend Healthcare, Quality Care ER, GEUS, Hunt Regional Healthcare, McDonalds, D. Earls Tax Service, Ennis Inc., Express Employment, Paris Junior College, Hunt County, Insurance Group of North Texas, Alliance Bank, Embark Care, Budget Blinds of Greenville and Polara Enterprises
Those wanting additional information can contact the Chamber at 903-45-1510 or visit the web site at www.greenvillechamber.com
