Residents of several Greenville neighborhoods took advantage of Tuesday evening's wonderful weather and spent time getting to know their neighbors during National Night Out.
Activities ranged from cookouts to meetings of homeowners associations to potlucks and games.
Representatives from the city of Greenville, along with the Greenville police and fire-rescue departments, visited several of the events and discussed topics on how to make the community safer while joining in the fun.
Neighborhoods hosting events included the United Presbyterian Church, the Villa Fontana Fountain, the 800 Block of Sahara Drive, the Cedars on Gamecock Circle, the 10500 block of Shauna, the Cedar Townhomes and Northgate Court.
Many of the neighborhoods were hosting National Night Out for the first time, and healthy turnouts were reported at all the events.
Greenville has received several awards in the past that recognize the city’s National Night Out as among the best in the nation for cities with populations between 15,000 and 49,999 residents.
The National Night Out is traditionally conducted on the first Tuesday night in August. Because of summer heat, however, Texas cities are allowed by the National Association of Town Watch to conduct activities on an officially recognized alternative date on the first Tuesday in October.
In addition to Greenville, the National Night Out was hosted in many other communities, including Commerce, Caddo Mills, Rockwall and Royse City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.