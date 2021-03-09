The Greenville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to provide residents a break on their February water bill in the wake of the winter storm that wreaked havoc across the state last month.
In a compromise plan, brokered by City Council members Al Atkins and Brent Money, the city will provide 1,000 gallons of credit for all residential customers, while allowing those who had significant leaks caused by the winter storm to seek billing adjustments and provides leeway for residents to not be penalized under an existing city policy if they have a leak in the next 24 months.
“People who have demonstrated leaks will go through the process (GEUS General Manager Alicia Hooks) outlined,” Money said.
That process is if the leaks exceeded the 1,000-gallon credit that they could seek a rate adjustment if they can provide proof they had a leak caused by the winter storm. During the meeting, city staff said there were more than 600 calls for service involving broken water pipes across the city due to the freezing temperatures last month.
Tuesday night’s meeting was mostly focused on the damage brought by the catastrophic storms that gripped the entire state, including power outages and boil water notices. Despite damage to the roads, which was a major issue for some of the speakers at the meeting, city staff said the city may have been better off than some parts of the state.
Yet, the storm proved costly, especially for those who had pipes burst due to the bitter cold.
Initially, the city had proposed only providing rate adjustments for those who sought it and who could provide proof. However, there was discussion if that was a reasonable effort by the city to provide service to those who may have suffered damage, but the process of GEUS staff reviewing every tap into the more than 9,000 residences was going to a challenge, Hooks said.
It was Atkins who proposed the 1,000-gallon credit to the base rate as a way of alleviating some of these problems, especially for those who dripped water in order to prevent pipes from freezing up during the storm. Atkins said he saw that the city of Rockwall had approved a similar plan to provide credit to its water customers.
Money later wove those elements into a three-part motion that allowed for the credit, a rate adjustment and for those who received the adjustment not to have it count on a 24-month cycle when a resident could seek that adjustment for a leaking pipe. Councilman Cedric Dean suggested that the council should even consider resetting the entire city on the 24-month cycle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.