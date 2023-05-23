The Hunt County Commissioners Court and the Greenville City Council are scheduled today to consider including a major planned development along Monty Stratton Boulevard as part of the TIRZ No. 1.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet starting at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The meeting will be open to the public and will also be streamed at on the county’s web site at huntcounty.net
The council is scheduled to consider today’s regular agenda, starting at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building, 2821 Washington Street. A work session is also scheduled starting at 4 p.m.
Tax increment reinvestment, also known as tax increment financing, uses a portion of the taxes assessed on increased property values to help repay the investment used to install the infrastructure needed in the zone.
The City of Greenville’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) No. 1, created in 2008, covers a wide area, stretching from the Interstate 30 corridor, then north along Wesley Street into and along either end of downtown.
In 2009. Hunt County agreed to participate in the TIRZ No. 1 by contributing 50% of the tax increment produced in the TIRZ attributable to the County.
Both the council and the county are intending to consider including more property into the zone, being developed by Wildcatter Realty Advisors as The Greenbelt.
The Greenbelt is described as a 325-acre master-planned, mixed-use development that will include residential, commercial, cultural, institutional and entertainment destinations.
Organizers say it will include hike-and-bike trails, a disc golf course, family-friendly parks, water features and natural wooded areas and is bordered by Interstate 30, Monty Stratton Parkway, State Highway 34/Wesley Street and FM 1570.
