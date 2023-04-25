Motor vehicle enthusiasts are expected to converge on Greenville’s own waterpark this weekend, for a show benefiting next month’s Great Duck Derby.
The Great Duck Derby Car Show is scheduled 3-7 p.m. Saturday and is being hosted by the Gearheads 4 Christ Club at the Splash Kingdom Air Patrol Waterpark, 6501 I-30 Frontage Road in Greenville.
The car/truck/motorcyce show is scheduled to have independent judging and the awarding of more than 25 classes of vehicles, one “People’s Choice” and several door prizes for participants.
Music will be provided by tim the dj dj service, food will be offered by the Rockin L Burger Joint LLC — Twilight Coffee Company and Texas Snow. The event will also feature the Hunt County RC Club, face painting and more.
Additional information is available by calling Sparkee at 903-259-2593.
Proceeds from the show will benefit the second annual United Way of Hunt County Great Duck Derby, scheduled May 20 at the watermark.
During the derby, hundreds of rubber ducks will be raced around the Jet Stream at the park. The first three ducks to cross the finish will win a cash prize.
Supporters can adopt the”racing” ducks. There will be additional prizes offered and supporters need not be present to win. Those that do attend will have an opportunity to enjoy portions of the park which will be available during the event. Splash Kingdom Air Patrol’s opening day for the summer season is scheduled May 27.
Additional information about the Great Duck Derby and the United Way of Hunt County is available at www.unitedwayofhuntcounty.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.