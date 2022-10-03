A hot event is scheduled in downtown Commerce next weekend, to assist a Hunt County agency which is helping children in the foster care system this holiday season.
The inaugural Goodness Gracious Great Bowls of Fire is being hosted by the Rotary Satellite Club of Commerce to End Human Trafficking to raise funds to benefit CASA for Hunt County's Christmas Wish List. A full day is planned, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, including a chili contest, a motorcycle run, live music, children’s activities, vendors and more.
All profits will go directly to CASA for Hunt County to help them fulfill the Christmas wish lists for our Hunt County children who are in foster care. Any funds raised above and beyond that will help pay for things such as camp, lessons, and other needs the children have throughout the year.
Cost for the bike ride is $30 per rider and $10 per passenger and includes a ticket to the chili fest. Registrstion is at 9 a.m., stands up is at 10:30 a.m.and the return is expected between 11:30 a.m. and noon.
Chili contest registration is $40 per entry, with prizes for first, second and third and People’s Choice. Chili servings are $10 per person. The winners will be announced and chili will be served at noon, with the People’s Choice Award presented at 2 p.m.
Live music entertainment will feature Carissa Carter at 11 a.m., Bad Moon Rising at 12:30 p.m. and Nevermind at 2:30 p.m.
Additional information on the event is available by calling Amy Welch at 903- 217-8168, emailing commercegreatbowlsoffire@gmail.com or online at www.commercerotary.org
