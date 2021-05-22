Two Hunt County residents have been indicted on charges related to identity theft and drug possession.
Jesse Thomas Piepenburg, 32, of Quinlan and Jeremy Lee Jones, 38 of Lone Oak were taken into custody in December by officers with the Greenville Police Department.
The Hunt County grand jury issued one indictment Friday naming Piepenburg on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of debit/credit card information, 50 or more items and one indictment naming Jones on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group1 between four and 200 grams, other.
Piepenburg and Jones were each arrested shortly on the night of Dec. 3, 2020 at Alliance Bank South at 9901 Wesley Street in Greenville.
Each of the indictments were issued as first degree felonies, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
Piepenburg remained in custody Saturday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center, being held without bond on the charge from December and $18,000 bond from charges related to a later arrest.
Jones remained in custody at the jail in lieu of a total of $201,000 bond.
Hearings on arraignments on the indictments were not immediately scheduled with the 196th District Court.
The grand jury met Friday for the fifth of its six scheduled monthly sessions and handed up at least 38 indictments which were issued public.
