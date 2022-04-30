Tyler Struckmeyer with Bland FFA presented the Grand Champion Market Steer Saturday afternoon at the Hunt County Junior Livestock Auction. Struckmeyer’s steer, at 1,305 pounds show weight, sold for $12,000 to Freedom Buick GMC Greenville, and also accumulated $7,000 in add ons.
A story and additional photos are planned for Tuesday’s Herald-Banner.
It is the final weekend for the 2022 Hunt County Fair and Junior Livestock Show.
Today’s schedule also included the Creative Cooking Awards, while Dylan Wheeler and the Read Southhall Band will be performing on the main stage, starting at 7 p.m. A Cinco de Mayo festival to wrap up the Fair Sunday.
Michelob Ultra is the title sponsor for the Hunt County Fair, which is hosting its 55th year.
Those wanting additional information about the fair can visit huntcountyfair.net, can call 903-454-1503 or send an email to info@huntcountyfair.net.
