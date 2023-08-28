In a significant step forward for public safety, Greenville City Council's decision last week to acquire the former Tractor Supply building at 2703 Traders Road for the Greenville Police Department's use is a commendable move. This strategic purchase – negotiated at $2.6 million – provides the police department with an 18,750-square-foot building and 3.77 acres of land – a crucial step toward enhancing efficiency and community outreach efforts.
The current police station located at 3000 Lee St. has been grappling with space constraints for quite some time. Police Chief Chris Smith highlighted the challenges – stating that the station is not only lacking in office space but also struggles with storing essential equipment. This situation is far from ideal for a department that is continuously growing and recruiting new officers to serve and protect Greenville.
Chief Smith's vision for a substation on the south side of town utilizing the former Tractor Supply building aligns perfectly with the city's needs. This location boasts easy access to major roadways – including Traders Road, State Highway 34, Interstate 30 and Roy Warren Parkway. Furthermore, it sits right at the heart of Greenville's retail district, ensuring a prominent and accessible presence for law enforcement in the community.
The acquisition of this property not only addresses the pressing issue of space but also offers a cost-effective solution for the City. Chief Smith estimates that by adding this substation, the department could potentially double in size while maintaining adequate room for staff and equipment. This expansion not only accommodates current needs but also positions Greenville PD for future growth – ensuring they can continue to provide top-notch service to the community.
While the purchase of the building has been approved, the renovation plans are still in the works with City Manager Summer Spurlock emphasizing the importance of due diligence in this process. The building's existing features – such as a roll door for storage – provide a solid foundation for future renovation efforts. Even with renovation costs factored in, this approach remains far more cost-effective than constructing a new building from scratch. A new building would come with a hefty price tag ranging from $250 to $450 per square foot, excluding land costs. In contrast, the Tractor Supply building offers both land and a structure at approximately $138 per square foot – making it a financially prudent choice.
Investing in the future of our police department is an investment in the safety and well-being of Greenville's residents. The decision to acquire the Tractor Supply building demonstrates foresight on the part of the City Council and City Manager Spurlock. It is a testament to their commitment to providing Greenville PD with the resources they need to protect and serve our community effectively.
As the renovation plans take shape, we look forward to witnessing the realization of this critical addition to our city's public safety infrastructure. Greenville is taking a commendable step forward – ensuring our police force has the tools and space required to continue their vital mission – and we wholeheartedly support this endeavor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.