Governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to appear in Hunt County today.
Abbott is to receive the Broadband Champion Award and deliver remarks at a press conference with Connect the Future Texas at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville.
The Broadband Champion Award is given by Connect the Future Texas to Texans who are committed to raising awareness and promoting solutions to ensure every Texan has access to reliable broadband connectivity in an increasingly digital age.
Connect the Future Texas is a coalition dedicated to expanding broadband access in the Lone Star State.
