AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he will convene a special legislative session on July 8, 2021.
Agenda items will be announced prior to the convening of the special session.
Hunt County will be represented in Austin by State Senator Bob Senator Bob Hall (R-Edgewood) — who serves Texas Senate District 2, which includes all of Hunt, Rockwall, Fannin, Hopkins, Kaufman, Rains, and Van Zandt counties, as well as a part of Dallas County, and State Representative Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, who served Texas House District 2 which includes Hunt, Hopkins and Van Zandt counties.
