Governor Greg Abbott

Governor Greg Abbott today presented the 2021 Star Of Texas Awards.

 Office of Governor Greg Abbott

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott today presented the 2021 Star Of Texas Awards to peace officers, firefighters, and first responders who demonstrated heroism and sacrifice in service to their communities and the Lone Star State. The Governor was joined for the ceremony in Austin by Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott.

"The Star Of Texas Award is aptly named because it honors those whose self-sacrifice serves as a shining example of the very best of the Lone Star State," said Governor Abbott. "I am proud to humbly recognize 46 remarkable individuals who have demonstrated incredible heroism in the line of duty. To these men and women and all law enforcement and first responders across our state, I cannot express the gratitude we have for all you do to keep our communities safe. You have a Governor who will always have you back, because Texas will always support our law enforcement officers and first responders and their families. You represent the very best of Texas, and we are grateful for the risks you take every single day to keep us safe."

The Star Of Texas Awards were created in 2003 by House Bill 1937 to honor and commemorate individuals who made profound commitments while performing their duties as peace officers, firefighters, and emergency medical first responders. HB 1937 also designated September 11th of every year as Texas First Responders Day. Today’s ceremony honored and recognized 46 Texans for their remarkable courage and tremendous sacrifice in the line of duty, including some who gave their lives.

The 2021 recipients of the Star of Texas Awards are:

 

Officer Paul Manning Beller

Officer Matthew Steven Brazeal

Sergeant Christopher Charles Lewis Brewster

Officer Ismael Chavez

Officer David Coffie

Officer Bradley Christopher Colman

Deputy William Christopher Dickerson

Paul Jude Dufour

Corporal Jose Luis Espericueta, Jr.

Corporal James Farmer

Officer Wesley Fikes

Deputy Joshua Garcia

Officer Abel B. Garza

Officer Edelmiro Garza, Jr.

Firefighter Nicholas Gustavo Granados

Corporal Lonnie Bruce Harrison

Deputy Peter John Herrera

Billy Ray Hollings

Captain Frazier Lee Holbert

Officer Richard Hudson

Captain Ronald J. Janek

Officer Jason Michael Knox

Officer Michael Lamar Love

Deputy Sheriff Eddy Luna

Firefighter Larry Wayne Marusik

Officer Alan Michael McCollum

Deputy Odell McDuffie, Jr.

Officer William James McKeon, Jr.

Officer Lloyd Charles Morrison II

Officer Justin Philip Mueller

Officer Zack Owens

Officer Mitchell Aaron Penton

Officer William Matthew Phipps

Officer Justin Read Putnam

Deputy Sheriff John Andrew Rhoden

Officer Colby Felix Rodgers

Officer Frederick Rubin

Corporal James Tom Santana

Lieutenant Stacy Paul Seymore

Officer Franco Stewart

Sergeant Kalia Marie Sullivan

Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar

Trooper Chad Walker

Firefighter Stephen Bernard Washington

Deputy Richard Edward Whitten

Corporal Ted Yelley

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you